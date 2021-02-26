ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Chandna looks like a diva in this printed saree

Surbhi looks absolutely gorgeous as she wears a printed saree teamed up with a sleeveless deep neck blouse

By Glamsham Editorial
Surbhi Chandna has worked in a number of popular television shows in her acting career. Her first major appearance was in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Some of her other popular works on television include Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi and others.

She had made a cameo appearance in the 2014 film Bobby Jasoos, starring Vidya Balan. Surbhi has also been felicitated with a number of prestigious awards, including Indian Television Academy Awards.

There is no doubt about the fact that the diva looks like a dream in sarees. If you do not believe us then take a look at her latest pictures. Surbhi looks absolutely gorgeous as she wears a printed saree teamed up with a sleeveless deep neck blouse.

Check out the photos below.

