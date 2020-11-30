TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna slaying in neon colored blouse and black floral saree

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of pictures from the sets of Naagin 5 in which she is slaying in neon blouse and black floral saree. She looks absolutely stunning in these saree pictures.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The super sensational and talented Surbhi Chandna is considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV industry. She is currently entertaining the masses as Bani in the TV show Naagin 5.

This glowing beauty lives a very simple yet elegant lifestyle. Over the years, she has made people crazy about her acting and beauty. She undoubtedly appears to be very gorgeous and flawless on the screen but without make-up too the actress looks amazing.

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of pictures in which she is slaying in neon blouse and black floral saree. She looks absolutely stunning in these saree pictures. She captioned, “I’m not the one for Neon Colors said Nobody ever 🐍 #banisharma #naagin5 #banibaninaagin #surbhionnaagin #surbhichandna #sareenotsorry #swipeleft”

Check out Surbhi Chandna slaying in neon colored blouse and black floral saree from the sets of Naagin 5 below:

