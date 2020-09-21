Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) is keeping fans hooked to their TV screens.

With each passing episode, the makers are bringing out some intriguing and unexpected twists, that fans just cannot wait to watch Naagin 5 on weekends.

Bani and Veer are a married couple now, as Veer forcibly took nuptial vows with Bani. Though they are together, Bani’s hatred has just increased for Veer after he killed her beau, Jay. While Bani is a Naagin, Veer is the villain ‘Cheel,’ who can go to any heights to separate Bani and Jay (Naag Hriday) from each other.

Surbhi Chandna shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Bani Bani Bahu 🐍 #naagin5 #banisharma on Colors Saturday- Sunday 8 PM”

In the photo, Surbhi is seen draped in a yellow saree, and looks ravishing. With open hair and curves, Surbhi aka Bani looks sizzling, and it is difficult to take off our eyes from her ‘desi look.’

While fans couldn’t stop gushing over Surbhi’s dazzling look, Arjun Bijlani recalled a 90s song from Surbhi’s look. Well, the actor connected Surbhi look to that of Raveen Tandon’s look from the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ in the movie Mohra. Some fans even remind her of Sridevi from Chandni.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s yellow saree look below:

Sridevi’s Chandni look

Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani look

Arjun Bijlani commented, “Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Shrenu Parikh commented, “Hawtt”