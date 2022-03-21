- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash glows in dark pink and white lehenga

Tejasswi Prakash's holi look pictures have gone viral leaving the fans awestruck.

By Pooja Tiwari
Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash glows in dark pink and white lehenga
Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash glows in dark pink and white lehenga
- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is slaying on social media with her latest dark pink and white lehenga look from Holi. The actor is seen wearing a dark pink and white lehenga with lots of traditional jewellery.

Tejasswi looks stunning in her lehenga avatar and her fans can’t resist appreciating her on the internet. Tejasswi Prakash’s holi look pictures have gone viral leaving the fans awestruck.

Tejasswi Prakash grabbed a lot of attention with her participation in the show and her bond with Bigg Boss 15 inmate Karan Kundrra. Fans are in love with this new pair of the telly world. She plays the role of Naagin in the latest season of Naagin 6.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'The Batman' crosses $300 mn in North America
Next articleGoogle's Chrome OS now supports variable refresh rates
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,236FansLike
50,343FollowersFollow
6,858FollowersFollow
59,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US