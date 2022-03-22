- Advertisement -
Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in sunshine yellow dress

Tejasswi Prakash swamped the internet with her beautiful look in a yellow satin mini dress

By Pooja Tiwari
Tejasswi Prakash shared a story with her former Bigg Boss 15 housemates on Instagram. In the clip, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhat can be seen dancing in synchronised steps.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently in the news and limelight everywhere. On the other hand, Tejasswi swamped the internet with her beautiful look in a yellow satin mini dress with a statement sleeve and a round neck.

The actress teamed the outfit with a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. As soon as Tejasswi Prakash shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

One fan wrote” Kiti Sundar distes Teja 🙂 #TejRan” Another comment read, “there will be no fog without fire, there will be no life without you.

Check out the photos below.

