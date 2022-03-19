- Advertisement -

Popular TV stars including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Adaa Khan, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Sudha Chandran, Anita Raj, Karan Wahi, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Urvashi Dholakia will entertain the viewers with their special dance performances in Holi special episode – Rang Barse 2022.

Bigg Boss 15’s lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be performing romantic dance numbers together. TejRan fans will fall in love with their sizzling chemistry.

Naagin actresses Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan will be seen performing on the Rang Barse 2022.

Tejasswi Prakash is seen wearing a green outfit white Adaa Khan is seen wearing a blue outfit. Both the Naagins are flaunting their sensuous dance moves. Fans are already going crazy watching the promo of their dance.

The makers shared the promo and captioned, “Tejasswi Prakash aur Adaa Khan failaayenge manch par jadoo, apne Naagin dance ke saath. Dekhiyega zaroor, #RangBarse2022, Sunday 20th March, dopahar 12 baje aur shaam 6 baje, sirf #Colors par”

Fans are excited to see this Holi event on Sunday. It will be starry Sunday for all the fans.

Check out Naagins Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan set the stage on fire with their sensuous dance moves below: