Nia Sharma channels inner Barbie spirit! Checkout

TV actress Nia Sharma raised the temperature with her latest post as she channelled her inner Barbie spirit.

By Glamsham Bureau
Nia Sharma channels inner Barbie spirit | pic courtesy: instagram
TV actress Nia Sharma raised the temperature with her latest post as she channelled her inner Barbie spirit. Nia posted the picture on Instagram. In the picture, the actress is seen flaunting her perfect hour-glass figure dressed in a powder blue bandeau with ‘Barbie’ written on it. She paired it up with white low-waist pants.

To give it an edgier look, Nia chose to keep the top button of the pants open. For completing the look, she chose silver accessories and a lipstick stain next to her shoulder.

“To the moon and back,” Nia wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 266,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Nia was recently seen in the song ‘Tum bewafa ho’ alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was also recently in season two of the web series ‘Jamai 2.0’, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as ‘Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Jamai Raja’.

Source@niasharma90
