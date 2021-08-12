HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma flaunts her pink outfit giving pink vibes

Nia Sharma shows off her curves in a pink blazer and white ripped pants

By Glamsham Editorial
Nia Sharma flaunts her pink outfit giving pink vibes
Nia Sharma shows off her curves in a pink blazer and white ripped pants. She wore a pink blazer which flaunted her toned figure. She paired it up with ripped pants and white heels. Bold pink lipstick with curly hair completed her fashionista look.

She wrote in her caption” Styling: I’m a natural”.

Nia has appeared in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She also appeared as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Check out the photos below.

