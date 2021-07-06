Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma: Hair flip is a different high

By Glamsham Bureau
Nia Sharma | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning picture flaunting her long curls while doing a hairflip. Nia posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a stunning white ensemble. She completed her look with bright make-up and beach curls.

“Hair Flip is a different high,” she wrote as the caption.

Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series “Jamai 2.0”, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”.

