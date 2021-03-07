ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma is just a modern brown girl with goals

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 7: Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a sizzling picture on social media and labelled herself just a modern brown girl with goals.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a chunky gold layered chain.

“Just a modern brown girl with goals!” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nia would be seen in season two of her upcoming web-series “Jamai 2.0”.

“Jamai 2.0” season two features original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth, Nia Sharma as Roshni and Achint Kaur as DD, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M. Singh, the second season would put relationships to a test with romance taking centrestage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIPL to start on April 9, MI face RCB in opener (2nd Ld)
Next articleJake Gyllenhaal remembers being ‘in awe’ of Heath Ledger
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma’s makeup game on point

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma takes the heat level not only with her acting but also her looks
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma looks red hot in this stunning picture

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma is not only known for her acting but also for her innate fashion sense.
Read more
News

Ravi Dubey: Creative space is facing the social media bubble

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) While almost every other TV actor has lately been lamenting how social media following is dangerously becoming the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021