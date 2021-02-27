Nia Sharma looks red hot in this stunning picture

ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma is not only known for her acting but also for her innate fashion sense. Recently she shared a photo on her Instargram account. In this photo she looks so hot.
In this photo she is posing for the camera by looking away from it. She has donned a red one-shoulder dress and has highlighted her lips by applying a bright red lipstick.
Her look has been accessorised with a delicate pendant and several rings adorn her fingers. Her hair is styled in a bun with a few strands left loose.
Check out the photo below.
