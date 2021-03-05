ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma’s makeup game on point

Nia Sharma takes the heat level not only with her acting but also her looks

By Glamsham Editorial
Nia Sharma makeup game on point
Nia Sharma takes the heat level not only with her acting but also her looks and fans cannot keep calm. Nia manages to look glamorous and sizzles in the photo. Check out some of the exclusive looks of Nia Sharma from the series.

Recently Nia Sharma shared a picture on Instagram. Where she is seen flaunting her makeup, and definitely, her makeup was so on point.

Check out the photo below.

Nia Sharma has flaunted some sexy swimwear on the show and we get a glimpse of it in the video. The song used is Lana Del Rey’s 13 beaches. Check out the video below.

