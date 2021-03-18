ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites ‘precious comments’

Television actress Nia Sharma's latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist.

By Glamsham Bureau
Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble. She sports a tie-back crop top paired with low waist jeans. To complete her look, Nia wears a chunky cross necklace, a silver belly-button ring and completes her look with bold red lips.

“Should you wish to leave your precious comments,” she wrote.

Nia rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

Currently, she stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

