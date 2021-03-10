Nia Sharma raising the temperature with this hot picture

ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma posted a picture on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a chunky gold layered chain. Just a modern brown girl with goals! she wrote as the caption.
Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses we have. She is known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin and more. But this post is about the times when she broke the internet with her bikini looks.
After rocking the Instagram with her bikini pictures, Nia now posted a set of new photos flaunting her perfect waistline in a pair of black denim and a matching blouse.
