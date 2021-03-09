ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma sizzles in all-black outfit in new photo-op

Television actress Nia Sharma flaunts her svelte figure in an all black number

By Glamsham Bureau
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 9: Television actress Nia Sharma flaunts her svelte figure in an all black number, in a new post she has shared on social media.

Nia posted the picture on Instagram. In the image she is seen wearing a black cut-out crop top with a plunging neckline, paired with low waist ripped jeans.

Alongside the image, she wrote, “I like Girls who look like they kill people for a living.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nia keeps sharing sexy images on social media. She recently posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen wearing a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a chunky gold layered chain.

Nia stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAdam Levine: Megan Thee Stallion is a wonderful human being
Next articleAnand Gandhi: What if ‘AI’ commits a crime?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma is just a modern brown girl with goals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7: Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a sizzling picture on social media and labelled herself just a modern brown girl with...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma’s makeup game on point

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma takes the heat level not only with her acting but also her looks
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma looks red hot in this stunning picture

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma is not only known for her acting but also for her innate fashion sense.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021