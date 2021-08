Adv.

Nia Sharma has successful career in the entertainment industry. She has been praised numerous times for her work on-screen.

She has also taken the fashion standards of the industry to the next level and has often given major fashion goals to her fans and followers

Nia Sharma shared a stunning hot picture in her gorgeous white dress.

Many fans of the actress commented on her post. “Stunning,” a fan wrote, while another one commented: “So sweet.”

Check out the photos here: