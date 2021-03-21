ADVERTISEMENT
Nia Sharma’s motto: If you’re sad, wear more lipstick

TV actress Nia Sharma has shared her mantra on social media along with a sizzling picture

By Glamsham Bureau
TV actress Nia Sharma has shared her mantra on social media along with a sizzling picture. Nia posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white crop top paired with low waist jeans, which helps in accentuating her well-toned midriff. She completed her look with curled up hair, bold red lips and cat-eye liner.

“If you’re Sad, wear more Lipstick and Attack ‘In a White Nation’,” Nia captioned the image.

Currently, Nia stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

The actress rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

