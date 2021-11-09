Nikki Tamboli slays in glamour look

- Advertisement -

Beauty Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress who works in films and television.

She is known for her film Kanchana 3. In 2020, she participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the second runner up.

In 2021 she participated in stunt based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

- Advertisement -

In a recent Media interaction, Nikki Tamboli revealed that her next project is something big for which she is very much excited as it’s a Bollywood song in which she will be featuring.

Nikki Tamboli often shares her beautiful and hot photos with fans on social media. Once again Nikki Tamboli has shared her sexy photos, which are setting the internet on fire. Seeing her style in the pictures, the fans are blown away by the actress.

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below: