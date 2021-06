Adv.

Nikki Tamboli’s fashion game just keeps getting better and better.

Beauty Nikki Tamboli recently took to Instagram and posted photos in a beautiful black little dress from ‘Shanti’ music video which the fans loved. She captioned the post, ‘Tere Bina mere zindagi me shanti nahi’ which is a line from the song with Milind Gaba.

She looks stunning in little black dress. She rounded her look with open tousled hair and nude lips

Check out the photos below.

Adv.