Nikki Tamboli looks drop dead gorgeous in mini black dress. She accessorised this black body-con dress by Savleen Lamba with black heels.

She knows how to make heads turn with every look of hers. From sporty athleisure to heavily embellished ethnic wear. She share a photo on her Instagram account and wrote”Mein aa rahi hoon darr ko darane ! Watch out for me!”

Check out the photos below.