Niti Taylor flaunts floral saree

ADVERTISEMENT
Niti Taylor recently shared some floral saree pictures on social media, giving the best fashion goals to their fans.
Niti looked elegant and pretty in a white floral saree from label Kanupriya. Niti opted for diamond studded earrings, pearl necklace and a million dollar smile. Niti went for minimal makeup and looked fresh and beautiful.
Niti Taylor looks stunning in floral saree.
Niti Taylor flaunts her powder blue floral saree.
ADVERTISEMENT
Niti Taylor glows in tie dye pink saree.
Niti Taylor flaunts her peach floral saree.
ADVERTISEMENT