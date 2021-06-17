Niti Taylor flaunts her happy smile in a blue floral dress

Adv.

Niti Taylor is an Indian television actress known for her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Shivani Mathur in Ghulaam and Mannat in Ishqbaaaz.

Recently she shared a photo on her Instagram account in this photo, she looks so beautiful. She rounded her looks with Minimal makeup.

She captioned this Instagram post as, “You will meet a lot of people who will love you for the “you” they think they could make you. But if you meet someone who loves you for the you that you love ! Well then that’s fabulous❤️” Take a look at the photos below-.