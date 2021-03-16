Niti Taylor flaunts her peach floral saree

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress is known for her cute smile and her elegant sense of fashion.

This outfit is for those who love wearing floral saree and wouldn’t trade anything for it. Her necklace and earrings add a look to the outfit keeping it classy.

In this saree, Niti Taylor looks so pretty. In this photo she wrote”Saree zameen par♥️ Looking absolutely stunning in @labelkanupriya”.

She is a beautiful actress who rocks anything she wears. Her ethnic dress code is something that the audience loves the most and when she was seen in sarees in with those jhumkas, she looked amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the photos below.