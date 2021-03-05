Niti Taylor glows in sky blue dress paired with pink turban

ADVERTISEMENT
Niti Taylor who rose to popularity as Nandini on youth-centric show “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Niti Taylor is busy giving us major fashion goals with their stunning looks.
Niti Taylor have been ruling the small screens with their acting chops and charming personalities. She also widely popular for their fashion choices and sense of style. She known for their bold style statement.
She shared a photo on her Instagram account. She glows in a sky blue dress and rounded her looks with pink turban.
Check out the photos below:
ADVERTISEMENT