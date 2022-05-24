scorecardresearch
Parth Samthaan giving us Massimo vibes in this latest picture

Parth Samthaan is seen wearing all black suit paired with black sunglasses giving us Massimo vibes

By Shweta Ghadashi
Parth Samthaan giving us Massimo vibes in this latest picture pic courtesy twitter
Actor Parth Samthaan is well-known. He is unquestionably a fashion icon and a television heartthrob. In MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, he played the role of rockstar Manik Malhotra. The actor gained prominence in the drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. Their on-screen chemistry was cherished by the audience.

Parth shared a hottest picture on his Instagram and captioned, “Think Higher, Feel Deeper ❤️
#bts#shoot#staytuned”

In the picture, Parth is seen wearing all black suit paired with black sunglasses. He is looking super hot in the picture. He shared the picture with a song from the film 365 days. He is giving us Massimo vibes in the picture. The actor who played the role of Massimo in the film 365 days is Michele Morrone.

On the work front, Parth will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 4 with Niti Taylor.

Check out Parth Samthaan giving us Massimo vibes in this latest picture below:

