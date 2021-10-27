- Advertisement -

Rahul Vaidya Rahul Vaidya is an Indian singer as well as music composer. Rahul has participated in the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ which helped him gain popularity and fame.

He last appeared on the reality show ‘Big Boss’ 14 and was the first runner-up. Apart from his heart-winning appearances in Rahul Vaidya has also made fans over his fashionable looks. His Instagram feed is a paradise for all the fashion lovers out there.

- Advertisement -

He shared photos from his concert in Indore and captioned, “ #RKVLive Indore 24.10.21”. In the pictures, Rahul is seen wearing a red suit looking absolutely stunning and dapper. We are totally drooling over his looks. His killer attitude makes our heart skip.

On the work front, Rahul’s Garba song ‘Garbe Ki Raat with Nia Sharma was superhit.

Check out Rahul Vaidya looks dapper in red suit below: