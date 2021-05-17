Adv.
TVFashion n Lifestyle

Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai twinning in black for their upcoming project

Rashami Desai and Rahul Vaidya revealed that they have collaborated for something new

By Glamsham Editorial
Rashami Desai and Rahul Vaidya revealed that they have collaborated for something new which will release tomorrow, May 17. Both took to social media to shara a romantic photo.

Rashami Desai sizzled in black salwar kameez and wrote , “Tomorrow is important day But Don’t forget to live in today Hope you all will love it 🧡 #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #diva #instagood #music #rashamians #rahulvaidya #love #rythamicrashami💃🏻 #immagical✨🧞‍♀️🦄 (sic)”

On the other hand Rahul Vaidyal ooked cool in black kurta pyjama. He captioned these photos: “Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels! 🤟🏼🤩” Both twinning in black.

Check our the photos below:

