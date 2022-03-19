- Advertisement -
Rashami Desai flaunts boss babe look in pink corset pantsuit

Rashami Desai managed to keep it chic and casual in a pink pantsuit as she paired a black short corset

By Pooja Tiwari
Rashami Desai flaunts boss babe look in pink corset pantsuit pic courtesy instagram
Rashami Desai has been one of the best-dressed divas. Today her look gave us enough proof of that as the actress made a statement by styling her look in an unusual manner.

Rashami Desai managed to keep it chic and casual in a pink outfit as she paired a black short corset. She had posted pictures on her social media handle.

As soon as Rashami Desai shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

One fan wrote” Such A Vibe!” Another comment read, “Congratulations beautiful for glorious Twenty years in industry you gracefully handle and Rule many more to come.

Check out Rashami Desai flaunts boss babe look in pink corset pantsuit below:

