Rashami Desai’s latest caption “Isme tera ghata Mera kuch nahi jata” and flaunts a white floral kurti attitude on point

Rashami Desai is seen wearing a white floral long kurti. She is also carrying a bag with her. The caption that caught attention to us. Her caption game is one point. We totally love her caption and her attitude.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashami Desai has been a social media queen since the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Her pictures and videos are attracting a lot of attention of the fans. 

Recently, Rashami had a photoshoot, which was very much liked by the fans. Rashmi Desai has again shared some photos in her new style on her official Instagram account. 

Rashami Desai shared beautiful pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “इसमें tera घाटा mera कुछ नहीं जाता….😅😅😅😅 Wearing this attitude didn’t feel like posting anything else 💓💓”

Rashami Desai entered the TV world with the serial Utran, in which she was also well liked. After this, the actress appeared in the serial Dil Se Dil Se, where Rashami’s pairing with Siddharth Shukla was highly appreciated.

Apart from this, the actress left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people through Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4 as well. The actress was last seen playing an important role in Naagin 4.

Check out Rashami Desai’s latest caption “Isme tera ghata Mera kuch nahi jata” and flaunts a white floral kurti attitude on point below:

