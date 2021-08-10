- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai always stays in the headlines due to her latest bold pictures. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her bold and bold pictures. Rashami Desai made sure that her transition from a naive desi bahu to glamorous babe was visible in the pictures.

She has a strong fan following on social media, and people eagerly wait for her pictures. Now her latest bold photoshoot is fast becoming viral on the internet in which her style is really worth watching.

She shared a photo on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Rashami is seen wearing a green transparent gown paired with a long cape. Her makeup game is always on point. Rashmi Desai is seen styling poses in open hair.

Check out Rashami Desai flaunting her green embroidered gown below:

On the work front, Rashami Desai will be seen in a music video titled Subhan Allah. Check out the poster of her upcoming song below: