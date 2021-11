- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai has shared images of herself. She is a woman of many talents. From dancing and acting to winning at reality shows, the actress has done it all.

She took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the Maldives vacation. The actress can be seen wearing a floral dress from Zara.

She paired the outfit with a hat and golden hoops. She obviously is looking stunning in these vacation pictures.

Check out the photos below.