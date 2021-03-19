Rashami Desai glows in hot pink lehenga

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai always stays in the headlines due to her latest bold pictures. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her bold and bold pictures. Rashami Desai made sure that her transition from a naive desi bahu to glamorous babe was visible in the pictures.

She has a strong fan following on social media, and people eagerly wait for her pictures. Now her latest bold photoshoot is fast becoming viral on the internet in which her style is really worth watching.

She shared a photo on her Instagram account. In these pictures, the actress is seen in dark maroon color outfits. She is looking very bold in deep neck top and long skirt. He is wearing a necklace of silver color around the neck. Rashmi Desai is seen styling poses in open hair.

Check out the photos below.

Rashmi Desai stylish look in oversized outfit.