TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai looks stunning in yellow dress

By Glamsham Editorial
Rashami Desai looks drop dead gorgeous in yellow dress. She is a well-known name in the TV industry. In today’s time, her photos and videos often go viral and fans also give her lots of love. When Rashmi came in Bigg Boss 13, her popularity even increased. 

She is dearly loved for her cute looks. Recently she shared a photo on her social media account. In this photo she wore a yellow dress. She looks so beautiful in this outfit. Check out the photo below.

On the other hand she wore a baby pink skirt and pink jacket. In this photo she looks like baby doll.

