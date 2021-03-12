Rashami Desai sets internet on fire in a black high slit dress

Rashami Desai shared pictures from her stunning photoshoot in which the diva is looking absolutely gorgeous.
From comfy casuals to glamourous dresses, Rashami is undoubtedly someone who stole the show when it came to dressing well.
Rashami shared pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she is seen wearing a high slit black dress. She completed her look with minimal makeup. She is looking absolute gorgeous in this hight slit dress. We are totally drooling over her glam look.
Check out Rashami Desai in black high slit dress below:
She captioned, “Part of her mystery is how she is calm in the storm and anxious in the quiet”
She captioned, “She who sets her standards high, will never have to settle for less.”
She captioned, “Many won’t get the New Me, I put back my pieces, Differently ❤️”