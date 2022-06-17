- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai is a popular name in the television sector. She has been acting for a long time now and came to the limelight with the show Uttaran. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a fabulous fashion sense.

Rashami shared a series of pictures and captioned, “Dream’s , Drama’s and lots of Dare’s ✨❣️ #Queening 👸🏻”. In the pictures, Rashami is seen wearing a printed crop top with a paired palazzos. Her silver jewellery game is point.

We are totally drooling over Rashami Desai’s boho look.

On the work front, Rashami was last seen featuring in a Parwah song with Neha Bhasin.

Check out Rashami Desai flaunting her stylish boho look below: