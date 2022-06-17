scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunting her stylish boho look

We are totally drooling over Rashami Desai's boho look.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashami Desai flaunting her stylish boho look pic courtesy instagram
Rashami Desai flaunting her stylish boho look pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai is a popular name in the television sector. She has been acting for a long time now and came to the limelight with the show Uttaran. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a fabulous fashion sense.

Rashami shared a series of pictures and captioned, “Dream’s , Drama’s and lots of Dare’s ✨❣️ #Queening 👸🏻”. In the pictures, Rashami is seen wearing a printed crop top with a paired palazzos. Her silver jewellery game is point.

- Advertisement -

We are totally drooling over Rashami Desai’s boho look.

 On the work front, Rashami was last seen featuring in a Parwah song with Neha Bhasin.

Check out Rashami Desai flaunting her stylish boho look below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSriya Reddy: Stories drive success, language doesn't matter
Next articleDrake releases seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nazriya Nazim

Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,448FansLike
52,777FollowersFollow
7,179FollowersFollow
60,046FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US