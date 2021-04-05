Rashami Desai unleashes the diva within checkout her latest photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashami Desai knows how to carry herself with élan. A beauty with brains Rashami knows how to charm her fans. In her latest photoshoot, the actor unleashes the diva within and looks every bit appealing. There’s an inherent innocence on her face that sets her apart.

Rashami Desai in white top and open curly hairdo

“I wanted something different and new this time and I guess the photographer understood what I wanted and has somehow captured the side of me that you don’t get to see often. I anyway loved the camera and I feel when the love is honest it shows. The photos have come out well and I have been getting a lot of compliments… When you get to hear good things it only makes you happy and motivates you to do better,” Rashami exclaims.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai’s look in the photo screams of hotness in every sense of the term. Her soft curls, simplistic makeup and expressive face do all the magic. Whether in black, white or metallic shades, the actor aces all the looks. Everything goes on to say about her sartorial elegance.

Rashami Desai in white top and hot pants

“I am particular about what I wear and the kind of makeup I wear. It also depends on the mood and occasion. My wardrobe has a lot of whites and blacks as I feel these two colours can never go out of fashion. When it comes to makeup, I like highlighting my eyes. When your lips don’t do the talking, the eyes take over,” adds Rashami, who will be making her web debut with ‘Tandoor’ along Tanuj Virwani. She plays the female lead in the forthcoming web series. The web series is produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma, Nivedita Basu and Chandni Soni.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai in a gray one piece

Rashami Desai long full sleeve shirt

Rashami Desai