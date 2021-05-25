Rashami Desai urges fans to stay safe, stay healthy

Adv.

Actress Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage fans to stay safe and healthy, as the country fights Covid-19.

The actress posted a sunkissed picture of herself surrounded by leaves. In the post, she explained to her fans about how there is a lot more that has been planned for them and it’s important to stay safe during this time, to be able to achieve all that.

“Life will only serve you if you give opportunities and lot more possibilities, stay safe, stay healthy, take care of yourself and loved once,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is known for her shows “Dil Se Dil Tak” and “Uttaran”, was recently seen in the music video “Kinaa sona” with “Bigg Boss 14” runner-up singer Rahul Vaidya. She is also part of the web series “Tandoor”. She plays the role of an aspiring politician who marries her lover secretly in the series. She shares the screen with actor Tanuj Virwani in the series helmed by Nivedita Basu.