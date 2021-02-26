ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai looks stunning in sky blue floral saree

Rashmi Desai is known for her impeccable style. She is very active on social media.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rashmi Desai swag style
Rashmi Desai swag style
ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmi Desai is known for her impeccable style. She is very active on social media. She is known for her beautiful style. She has won the hearts of everyone with her pictures, acting and dance.

She shared a photo on her social media and wrote “The best way to lengthen out our days is to walk steadily and with a purpose”. Check out the photo below.

On the other hand she shared another photo. In this photo she looks so beautiful. She captioned the photo ” Less distraction, more affection and infinite authenticity, that’s what saree gifts you “.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVaani Kapoor: Mentally preparing for a hectic work schedule
Next articleHina Khan is a vision in white
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Stage is all set for the lauch of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The stage is all set for the unique launch of Star Plus's new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which will witness the amazing concept of Star Plus bringing actors and surgeons together for a unique show launch. 
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Erica Fernandes is a beauty in saree

Erica Fernandes is a beauty in saree

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Erica Fernandes took to social media to share pictures from her brother Jermaine's Roce ceremony
hina khan is a vision in white

Hina Khan is a vision in white

Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look

Shehnaaz gill looks gorgeous in casauls and minimal makeup look

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Shweta Tiwari glowing in her sunkissed pictures

Niti Taylor slaying in peach dress and silver maang tikka

Niti Taylor slaying in peach dress and silver maang tikka

Nia Sharma turns white angel

Nia Sharma turns white angel in new photo-op

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021