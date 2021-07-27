Rubina Dilaik is a diva in printed floral outfit

Adv.

Before winning Bigg Boss season 14, Rubina Dilaik, 33, was already a popular face on Indian television, courtesy shows like Zee TV’s Choti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (2016) on Colors TV.

She continues to document her fashion moments on social media. She posed some beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram Account.

She wore a printed saree consisting of a collar blouse that was blazer like.

Recently Rubina Dilaik, took to her Instagram space to announce her upcoming project alongside husband Abhinav Sinha. Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot back in 2018 after dating each other two years.

Check out the photo below.