Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s stylish looks at sister’s Jyotika Dilaik’s engagement

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a series of pictures from her sister, Jyotika Dilaik’s engagement ceremony. The actors decked up for the special ceremony, which they attended with their family.

Jyotika got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma in a day ceremony. Rubina shared a compilation video from the event on Instagram.

She captioned the video, “Can’t believe, she is Big now @jyotikadilaik ….. and m so happy you @rajatsharma_rj are a Family now….. (pehle bhi tha, but officially now)”

Rubina is seen wearing a a beige saree looking absolutely pretty and adorable. Abhinav is seen wearing a peach jacket with white kurta and pants.

For the ceremony, Jyotika opted for a shimmery lavender lehenga while Rajat wore an off-white sherwani and dhoti pants. Rubina donned a golden saree with her hair parted on one side.

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s stylish look below: