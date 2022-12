Beauty Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in green velvet dress. In this photo she looks like a pahado ki rani.

She share a photo on her Instagram story. Rubina and her husband Abhinav have carried outfits of the same colour. Both are in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh presently.

Rubina wore big jewellery, and had a darker and lighter shade of green in her salwar suit. Abhinav too had the opposite combination of the same darker and lighter shade of green in his sherwani.

Check out the photos below: