Rubina Dilaik looks like an apsara in sea blue deep neck gown

- Advertisement -

Neele neele ambar par chaand jab aaye Pyaar barsaaye humko tarsaaye Aisa koi saathi ho aisa koi premi ho Pyaas dil ki bujha jaaye.

Rubina Dilaik never fails to impress the fashion with her sartorial choices. The actor posted a slew of pictures in an all sea blue deep neck gown, we just can’t take our eyes off her. She surely looks like an apsara.

Rubina Dilaik shares a new reel on her Instagram handle and showing her bold moves with a great and an amazing look. And wrote” She is a Flame in Angel Skin”. In the video she wore a sea blue deep neck gown.

- Advertisement -

Check out the picture and video below.