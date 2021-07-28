Rubina Dilaik slays in black tuxedo dress

Adv.

Television star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik often shares glimpses of her daily routine with her fans. These posts generally are a compilation of her fashionable looks and workout routine.

Recently Rubina shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot and captioned, “Sometimes spontaneous, unprepared events reveal the inherent potential! Here is the result This one is for my team and their sincere efforts 😊🙏🏼”

In the photos, Rubina is seen wearing a black tuxedo dress paired with stylish jewellery. Her makeup is also on point, her maroon lips her straighten hair totally makeup for the look. Her long black boots completed her look.

She often slays in every outfit she wears and gives major fashion goals to her fans. She is a fashionable diva who often experiments her look.

Check out Rubina Dilaik slaying in black tuxedo dress below:

On the work front, fans of Rubina and Abhinav are waiting for their upcoming music video. They recently announced their new song and shared their picture together.