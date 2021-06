Adv.

Rubina Dilaik shared a series of photos on social media.

In the photos, Rubina is seen clad in a lilac pleated co-ord set with a pair of cool earrings that read as ‘Boss Lady’.

Her hair was left open and her make up was kept natural.

She received the love of her fans in the form of comments, whereas her husband wrote My Kaddu. Check out the photo below.