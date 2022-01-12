Rubina Dilaik killing it in her boss babe look

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s fashion game is on point. She never fails to impress her fans with her pretty outfits and sets major fashion goals.

Rubina Dilaik recently dropped some stunning pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen wearing a gorgeous red-violet outfit. The ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress looks like a boss lady in these looks.

Rubina Dilaik’s latest Instagram post in a quirky and glittery look has more to it than just the beautiful pictures. The actress shared the stunning clicks in a red-violet attire and disclosed that the third wave of covid affected her health too. This indicated that the actress had tested positive for COVID-19 once again. She wrote” Third wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back…Hence I always celebrate my little victories and thats what makes Life so endearing Ps : I have totally recovered !.

It looks like the virus contracted Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik too, who had got infected during the second wave.