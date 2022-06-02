scorecardresearch
Rubina Dilaik slaying in golden dress

Rubina Dilaik's sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make our hearts skip beats.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rubina Dilaik slaying in golden dress pic courtesy instagram
Rubina Dilaik slaying in golden dress pic courtesy instagram
Rubina Dilaik’s sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make our hearts skip beats. The actor can carry out any attire from giving us mystic warrior princess vibes to dressing up for a casual day out with the sun.

Rubina, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself in golden dress. She captioned, “The Sun, The walk , The Talk. She is seen wearing a one sided off shoulder golden dress paired with heels. Minimal jewellery added glow to her look.

Fans started praising for her look and loved her fashion sense. Rubina will soon be seen in Ardh making her Bollywood debut with Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

Check out Rubina Dilaik slaying in golden dress below:

