Rubina Dilaik’s fierce look in black pantsuit

Rubina Dilaik shared a video on her Instagram handle in this video she is seen grooving to the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

By Pooja Tiwari
Rubina Dilaik's fierce look in black pantsuit
Rubina Dilaik's fierce look in black pantsuit
‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik is known for setting the internet on fire with her moves on a regular basis.

She is super active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps sharing her selfies, stunning photos, romantic pictures with Abhinav Shukla, family photos, dance videos, and more.

Recently Rubina Dilaik shared a video on her Instagram handle in this video she is seen grooving to the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. Well, Rubina nailed it, and how! Her sizzling dance moves will leave you impressed.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Dance is #magic, dance is #love. And learning different forms is knowing how to Harness its magic.”

On the other hand, Rubina is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ardh. The movie marks music composer Palash Muchhal’s debut as a director. She also shared photos in which she looked drop-dead goregeous.

Check out the photos and video below.

