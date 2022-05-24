scorecardresearch
Rubina Dilaik flaunting her boss babe look in black for Ardh promotions

Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ardh

By Pooja Tiwari
Rubina Dilaik flaunting her boss babe look in black for Ardh Promotions
Rubina Dilaik flaunting her boss babe look in black for Ardh Promotions
Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ardh starring alongside Rajpal Yadav.

The movie is written and directed by Palaash Mucchal and will be directly released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on June 10.

Rubina Dilaik spotted at the promotions of their film Ardh.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress uploaded her pictures from the promotions of their film Ardh. Rubina looked beautiful in a boss babe look. She rounded her looks with black boot and oxidase jewelry.

As soon as Rubina shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans. One fan wrote,”Heya boss lady”. Another fan wrote,”Too hot to handle”. Check out the photos below

Check out the photos below.

