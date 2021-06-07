Adv.

Rubina Dilaik shared a set of photos in traditional wear and then, went on to drop a video of her grooving to Dear Zindagi’s song “Love You Zindagi”. The actress can be seen clad in a black Anarkali suit with a red dupatta.

Rubina shared the pictures and captioned, “Feeling loved”. In the pictures, she is seen flaunting her Anarkali suit in black and paired with red dupatta. Her husband Abhinav Shukla also commented on the picture, “My Beautiful 🤗” Seeing her traditional look, netizens too could not stop gushing over her.

Post the Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rubina has been spending time at her home while Abhinav has gone to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While staying in Cape Town, Abhinav has been sharing updates via his social media handle.

