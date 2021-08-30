Rubina Dilaik slays in golden shimmery dress from BTS Pictures of her Music Video Bheeg Jaunga

- Advertisement -

After winning Bigg Boss 14 title, Rubina Dilaik is riding high on the success of her career. Rubina’s latest music video is Stebin Ben’s Bheeg Jaunga, which released on Sunday.

The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the set of the show, where she could be seen sporting some glamorous dresses.

Rubina shared more unseen pictures and clips from Bheeg Jaunga set. The actress looked stunning in a golden sequined dress and black heels. Rubina looked like a million bucks in the picture, as well as a short video which was shot from a screen. She captioned the post, “The hour of dedication and earnest will is the Golden Hour for me.”

Rubina also shared a BTS video where she and the singer Stebin Ben could be seen creating a rain scene. Rubina captioned, “Ha ha ha…. Itni thandi lagi k pucho mat… Me and @stebinben are COMING LIVE here today at 7:15 pm IST to share many more such moments with you all ….. See You ♥️

Check out Rubina Dilaik slays in golden shimmery dress from BTS Pictures of her Music Video Bhaag Jaunga below: